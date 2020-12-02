Delaware Valley Raptor Center founder Stephanie Streeter dies at age 72

Stephanie Streeter of Milford, Pa., passed away peacefully at home on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 2020. He was 72.

Daughter of Lewis and Martha Young, she was born on Jan. 19, 1948, in Bethlehem, Pa. She grew up in Allentown, Pa., where as a child she developed a keen interest in animals, especially birds, and a passion for reading and music. She was an excellent pianist, and, as a teenager, she became her church’s organist and choir director.

After attending a birds of prey education program in Massachusetts, she was inspired to become the state’s second female falconer at age 31. She sold her piano to get the money to construct a building for her first red-tailed hawk, and raptors became her new and lifelong passion. Shortly thereafter, she founded The North Quabbin Raptor Rehabilitation Center in South Athol, Massachusetts, to care for injured hawks, owls, falcons, and eagles, having learned wildlife medicine with the help of a local veterinarian and Tufts University Veterinary School Wildlife Clinic.

In 1987, after returning to Pennsylvania with her husband, Bill, she co-founded the Delaware Valley Raptor Center in Milford, a non-profit birds of prey rehabilitation and education center, where she ran the day to day operations of the center as well as chairing the board of directors. A talented writer and layout artist, she also wrote for and edited the raptor center’s publication, the DVRC Journal.

Although she scaled back her activities at the center in 2008, she continued her work with the DVRC Journal for eight more years, served as chairwoman, and was always available for her expertise. Her work was published in Highlights For Children, and Wildlife Rehabilitation Today. In 2010, Stephanie was one of the women featured in the book “Women Outside — Conversations about Nature, Art, and Spirit” by Mary Olmsted Greene.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Bill Streeter; daughter, Robin Brzozowski; and grandson, Seth Allen.

Those blessed with knowing her can appreciate what a treasure she was. Her love of animals was boundless, her knowledge endless, her grace, compassion, and generosity infinite. There is so much about her to be celebrated and missed.

Memorial donations to help support Stephanie’s life’s work may be made to the Delaware Valley Raptor Center, 416 Cummins Hill Road, Milford, Pa. 18337; or through the raptor center’s website, dvrconline.org.