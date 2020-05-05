Carol K. Mutze of Spring Hill, Fla., peacefully passed away at her home on Saturday, March 21, 2020, after a long illness. She was 78.

Born on April 8, 1941, in Teaneck, N.J., she was the oldest of two daughters of Carl K. Mutze and Regene (Tellier) Mutze.

Carol spent her early childhood in Norwood, N.J., and then moved to Highland Lakes, Vernon, in 1946. She was a 1959 graduate of Hamburg High School.

Carol served in the U.S. Air Force stationed at Stewart Air Force Base in Newburgh, N.Y., as a dental assistant. Later, she attended William Paterson College in Wayne, majoring in English literature. Carol worked for the Vernon Township Board of Education and for GAF Materials Corporation in Wayne.

Carol resided in Lake Conway, Vernon, before moving to Tampa, Fla., in 1980. She worked for Edmonson Electric before her retirement in 2008. Carol enjoyed her pets and was an avid reader. She enjoyed murder mysteries and followed all of the Florida sports teams. In her later years, she enjoyed going to the park and seeing her friends and their pets.

Besides her parents, Carol was predeceased by her sister, Fern (Mutze) Rude.

She is survived by her niece, Cindy (Rude) Tiger, and her husband, Jahn, of Wantage, N.J., and their children, Zoe and Troy; nephew, Howard W. Rude, of Spring Hill; aunt, Joan (Tellier) Gignac, of Spring Hill; and lifetime friends, Henrietta Defreytag and Robin Ellsworth, of Spring Hill.

Cremation was private. Graveside services will take place at a later date at the North Hardyston Cemetery in Hardyston Township. Memorial donations may be made in Carol’s name to a local animal shelter.