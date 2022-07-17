$!The ultimate staycation: nine days of affordable family fun at the fair

The New Jersey State Fair / Sussex County Farm and Horse Show returns Friday, August 5. The event spans nine days this summer, and with a packed schedule of entertainment, this year’s New Jersey State Fair tagline rings true: there is more to do in ‘22.

Affordable family fun

Despite rising energy costs associated with hosting the event, the New Jersey State Fair did not raise online prices to keep the fair affordable for families. Tickets are just $1 more at the gate in 2022 than they were last year, but the discounted online prices remain the same. They can be purchased in advance by clicking here.

More to do in ‘22

The nine day event features endless entertainment -- nearly all of which is included in the admission cost. When purchasing advance admission tickets online, it’s only $4 for children, $5 for seniors, and $10 for adults to get into the fair. Here’s just a handful of activities and entertainment included with admission:

• Meet countless animals across six barns and a petting zoo: from cows and pigs, to bunnies, goats, sheep, ducks, chickens, llamas and more