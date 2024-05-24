How SoulFlora became New Jersey’s most popular dispensary

After just six months in operation, SoulFlora has become New Jersey’s most popular recreational cannabis dispensary. SoulFlora is more than a cannabis retailer, It’s a vibrant hub for education, community-centered events, and philanthropy. With a rapidly-growing customer base, SoulFlora is taking the industry by storm as a beloved staple of the NJ cannabis community.
Find your best buds with free consultations
At SoulFlora, education is paramount. The dispensary’s dedicated team is not just there to sell cannabis; they are working to empower customers with the knowledge they need to choose the best products for their needs, and ensure a positive experience with every purchase.
When you step into SoulFlora’s state-of-the-art consultation area, you’ll be greeted by cannabis educators offering guidance based on your unique needs and desires. From product recommendations to strain and dosage insights, SoulFlora creates a personalized shopping experience like no other, and is staffed with professionals ready to answer any questions and offer advice.
Plentiful products and promotions
With a diverse, constantly-expanding variety of products, SoulFlora’s 3,000+ square-foot store is stocked with something for everyone. Customers can opt for classic favorites from industry-leading brands, browse unique creations from boutique cultivars, or embrace the newest, cutting-edge industry trends. And with everyday discounts and promotions, Soulflora offers competitive pricing to make cannabis accessible to all.
Visit in store or order online with discreet delivery
Bathed in beautiful aesthetics, SoulFlora’s spacious sales-floor creates a warm and welcoming environment. The modern, accessible interior utilizes state-of-the-art technology and design for a streamlined shopping experience.
In addition to our knowledgable staff, kiosks make it easy to browse product descriptions and place orders, while discreet home delivery brings NJ’s finest directly to your door.
Building community in Northern New Jersey
The team at SoulFlora celebrates cannabis every day, and hosts community events on a regular basis: from the dispensary’s recent Women’s Day celebration, to SoulFlora’s 420 Fest featuring live music, food trucks, educational pop-ups, and the best deals available. The dispensary’s events regularly draw hundreds of attendees.
Be sure to check out SoulFlora’s new and exciting events on their website and social media accounts.
Get 20% off today
Ready to revolutionize your cannabis experience? Join thousands of others at SoulFlora, where new customers are greeted with 20% off.
Conveniently located off Route 23 with ample parking, SoulFlora is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Explore everything SoulFlora has to offer at www.soulflora.com.
Visit SoulFlora Today:
2713 NJ-23,West Milford, N.J.
973-409-4319
info@soulflora.com