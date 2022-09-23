Recovery Community Center in Sussex County

There is a beautiful recovery community center located in Sussex County. Whether you are someone who achieved sobriety years ago or, you want to learn more about how to achieve a sober lifestyle for yourself or a loved one, this is the place for you.

Everyone is welcome to learn more and become involved in activities that encourage wellness, harm reduction and abstinence- no matter what recovery path you might choose. Come learn how to have fun, give back and make your recovery a lifestyle that is fun and rewarding to live!

Annmarie Shafer

Newton