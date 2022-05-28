Youth archery classes coming to Vernon Recreation Center

Join certified archery instructor April Oleksy to learn the basics of archery as well as focus, self-control, discipline, and patience during two upcoming sessions sure to spark a passion in those who attend.

All equipment is provided; including NASP (National Archery in Schools Program) compound bows, arrows and targets. Oleksy will hold lessons in instruction, safety training, and target practice. The final class will include a coring lesson and competition. Class size is limited to 10 students, and participants must make every effort to attend all dates due to safety training and protocols.

One session is geared toward grades fourth through eighth and will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 3 to 4 p.m., July 12, 14, 19, and 21. The second session will be for those in grades eight through 12, and will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 4 to 5 p.m., July 12, 14, 19, and 21. Rain dates for both age groups are slated for Wednesday July 13 and July 20. The cost is $60. To register, please call Jane at 973-764-5454, or email mwahnon@vernontwp.com.