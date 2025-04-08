Wildcats beat Lions, 8-3

Ayden Ellis went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, three RBI and three runs; Erik Wiley was 2-for-4 with a stolen base and three runs; and Kyle Morsel was 2-for-3 with three RBI to pace the High Point Regional High School baseball team to an 8-3 home victory over Pope John on Friday afternoon, April 4.

Ethan Rasmussen went 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and a run and Zach Leto singled twice and was hit by a pitch to assist the decision.

In their other win this spring, the Wildcats earned a 13-3 five-inning decision over Kittatinny at home Wednesday, April 2.

Leto was 4-for-4 with a double, four RBI and four runs; Morsel went 2-for-3 with two RBI and three runs; Erik Wiley singled in two runs and scored; Ellis singled, drove in a run, scored a run and stole three bases; and Rasmussen pitched a five-hitter with five strikeouts in the victory.

High Point (2-1) will play host to Madison at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 10 before playing at Hackettstown at 4 p.m. Monday, April 14.

Here’s how other High Point teams fared last week:

Boys lacrosse

Brian Gruber collected five goals and won 12-of-13 face-offs; Alex Sonvico totaled four goals and an assist; and Ryder Gervald also connected for four goals as High Point defeated Eastern Christian, 20-9, on Tuesday, April 1 in North Haledon.

Dylan Jenkins totaled three goals, one assist and five ground balls; Ethan Munoz added two goals; Daniel Cunha had a goal and two assists; and Gabriel Perrotto-Wald scored once and won 13-of-16 face-offs to aid the victory.

High Point (1-2) will play at Morris Catholic at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 12.

Girls lacrosse

Paige Farber, Ashley Boffa and Natalia Thornton each scored but High Point bowed to Morris Catholic, 16-3, in its season-opener at home Thursday, April 3.

High Point (0-1) will play host to Union Catholic at 10 a.m. April 12 and to Pope John at 4 p.m. April 14.

Softball

The Wildcats earned a 7-5 home victory over Lenape valley in their only game last week, on April 1.

A year ago, High Point went 21-5 and reached the finals of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament and the semifinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament.

High Point (1-0) will play at Vernon at 4 p.m. April 10.

Boys tennis

After a season-opening 4-1 loss at Kittatinny on March 25, High Point reeled off three straight victories, including a 5-0 decision at Wallkill Valley on April 3.

In that win, the Wildcats were led by Zach Sprung (first singles), Sam Faillace (second singles), Leo Castillo (third singles), Thomas Geunther and Alec Sekelsky (first doubles), and Owen Castillo and Ethan Sprung (second doubles). Each won their flights in straight sets.

High Point (3-1) will take part in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Friday, April 11 at Pingry in Martinsville and Saturday, April 12 at Hunterdon Central in Flemington.

Golf

Jacob Dippel shot a match-low 39 to lead the Wildcats to a 169-182 victory over Hackettstown on April 3 at Black Bear Golf Course in Franklin.

Thomas Krawec (41), Conner Hemmer (44), John Elko (45), Jacob Woods (46) and Emmit Meekins (56) also were catalysts in the decision.

High Point (3-1) will compete against Hopatcong and Lenape Valley beginning at 3:30 p.m. April 10 at Black Bear.