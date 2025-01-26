Vikings top Falcons, 64-51

Alex Fessel scored a game-high 20 points along with seven assists, six rebounds and two blocks to lead a balanced attack as the Vernon Township High boys basketball team earned a 64-51 victory over Jefferson at home Monday, Jan. 20.

Tyler Dobrzynski added 14 points and four rebounds, and Dan Decker (five rebounds, four assists, three steals), Michael Pecoraro (four steals, three rebounds, three assists) and Dylan Heykoop (seven assists, four steals, two rebounds) each added 10 points in the decision for the Vikings.

Fessell, a senior guard, is averaging 22.8 points per game this season and has a total of 1,378 points for his career.

Vernon (9-6) will play at Chatham at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.

Here’s how other Vernon teams fared recently:

Girls basketball

Vanessa Curry had a game-high 12 points along with two rebounds, two steals and one assist and Grace Duffy totaled 10 points, 14 rebounds, three steals and two assists to pace Vernon to a 42-29 victory over High Point there Jan. 18.

Monica Curry netted nine points, along with eight steals and three assists in the contest. Vernon used a 24-11 second-half showing to pull away from an 18-18 tie at the half.

Curry (12.4 points per game) and Dobrzynski (12.1 ppg) lead the Vikings in scoring this winter.

Vernon (5-8) will play host to Wallkill Valley at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30.

Wrestling

True DiGuiseppe at 175 pounds and Alexander Savage at 215 each placed fourth in their respective weight classes at the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Jan. 11 in Phillipsburg.

Daniel Rendon finished sixth at 190 pounds to round out the place-winners for the Vikings, who finished 14th in the team standings.

Vernon (1-18) earned its first victory of the season Jan. 17 with a 57-18 home decision over North Warren.

Michael Ivancich (126 pounds), Bryan Sisco (132), Ricky Vazquez (157) and Savage (215) all won by fall to key the decision.

Ice hockey

Jake Chromcik scored twice, but Vernon bowed to High Point, 4-2, on Saturday night, Jan. 25 at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm.

Freshman goalie Klaus Harthaus stopped 41 of 45 shots, giving him a total of 861 saves this season.

Vernon (0-15) will meet Newark East Side at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at Skylands.