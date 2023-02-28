Sparta boys, girls teams win middle school basketball tournament

Hardyston Township Middle School hosted its 41st annual basketball tournament from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10.
The tournament included boys and girls teams from Andover, Byram, Frankford, Franklin, Green Hills, Hardyston, Kittatinny, Lafayette, Newton, Ogdensburg, Sparta, Stanhope, Sussex Christian, Sussex-Wantage, Sussex Charter and Vernon.
Team trophies were awarded for first, second, third and fourth place.
They also were awarded to students selected as All County Team Players and Most Valuable Players.
Here are the results of the tournament.
Boys
1st place: Sparta
2nd place: Vernon
3rd place: Kittatinny
4th place: Green
Girls
2nd place: Kittatinny
3rd place: Andover
4th place: Byram
All County Team Players
Patrick McCauley of Green
Kaelyn Sabonosh of Sparta
Michael Strong of Kittatinny
Vanessa DeStefano of Kittatinny
Tyler Dobrzynski of Vernon
Cassie Corby of Andover
Zach Kopco of Sparta
Samantha Williams of Byram
MVPs
Louis Rossi of Sparta
Izzy Van Winkley of Sparta
All award-winning players were selected by participating coaches.