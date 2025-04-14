Rangers unbeaten in first 6 games

Dylan Miller was 2-for-3 with three RBI; Tyler Haberstroh went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs; Chris Collins was 2-for-4; and Luca Rastello, Jack Tucker and Alex Opilla each drove in a run to lift the Wallkill Valley Regional High School baseball team to a 7-0 victory over Hanover Park at home Friday afternoon, April 11.

With the win, the Rangers improved to 6-0, their best start in more than 15 years.

Ryan Miller allowed four hits and one walk while striking out three in the first six innings in picking up the decision on the mound. Haberstroh pitched the seventh, allowing one hit while striking out one.

Wallkill Valley is scheduled to play at Sparta at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 17.

Here’s how other Wallkill Valley teams have fared recently:

Softball

The Rangers hammered out a season-high 18 hits in powering to an 18-4 victory over Sussex Tech there Thursday, April 10.

Tara Anderson was 3-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and two runs; Maddisyn Ross went 3-for-4 with a walk and two runs; Ainsley Jurczak was 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run; Alyssa Roccisano doubled and scored twice; Kayley Pignataro was 2-for-2 with two walks and four runs; Jacinda DeSino singled three times and scored twice; Anna Formica singled twice with an RBI and a run; Joley Motter singled twice; and Madison Molta singled and scored three times to fuel the offense.

DeSino struck out 11 while pitching a five-inning four-hitter.

In a 10-1 victory over Belvidere on April 4, DeSino and Motter combined on a no-hitter. DeSino struck out seven and walked none in four innings, with Motter striking out five in three innings.

Wallkill Valley (4-1) will play at North Warren at 4 p.m. April 17.

Boys tennis

Timothy Choi (first singles), Aiden Ehlberg (second singles) and Noah DeRenzo (third singles) all won in straight sets and Jared Lee and Jeremy Rockwell (first doubles) and Daniel DeFinis and Josh Muro (second doubles) each won by forfeit as Wallkill Valley blanked Hopatcong, 5-0, there April 8.

The Rangers will meet Vernon on the road at 4 p.m. April 17.

Boys golf

Patrick Garafano shot a match-low 37 and was followed by Cayden Collins (38), Zachary Vierzchalek (39), Scottie Weiss (41) and Kevin Stencel (45) as Wallkill Valley defeated Kittatinny, 155-180, to remain undefeated April 10 at Hidden Acres Golf Course in Montague.

The Rangers (6-0) are set to meet North Warren at 3:30 p.m. April 17 at Crystal Springs Golf Club in Hamburg.

Girls golf

Wallkill Valley’s lone victory so far this spring came March 26 as the Rangers defeated Vernon, 242-251, at Great Gorge Country Club in Vernon.

The Rangers were led by Chloe Geuther (55), Claire Kornak (57), Victoria Simpson (64) and Kaylee Alvarez (66).

Wallkill Valley (1-4) was scheduled to meet Blair Academy on Tuesday, April 15 at the Wallkill Country Club in Franklin.