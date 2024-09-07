Football roundup: Vernon, Sparta, High Point, Kittatinny win

The Vernon Township High School football team won its home opener against Dover, 27-7, on Friday, Sept. 6.

The Vikings’ record now is 1-1.

They lost to Warren Hills, 20-7, there Aug. 30.

No statistics were available for the Sept. 6 game.

High Point wins again

High Point Regional High School’s football team defeated Hackettstown, 36-7, at home Thursday, Sept. 5.

The Wildcats also won at home against Wallkill Valley, 49-22, on Aug. 29.

No statistics were available for the Sept. 5 game.

Sparta wins, 31-17

Sparta High School’s football team defeated Lakeland, 31-17, there Sept. 6.

Brady Shagawat scored two touchdowns for the Spartans and Anthony Settembre and Luke Doster each contributed one.

Settembre’s touchdown was on a 95-yard return of the opening kickoff. The other three touchdowns were on passes from quarterback Shane Hoover, who completed 17 of 21 pass attempts for a total of 270 yards.

Brody Tanyeri kicked a field goal and four extra points.

Jeremy O’Hernandez made two touchdowns for Lakeland and Roland Theriault kicked a field goal. Vincent D’Orilia made two extra points on a pass from Collin Sabric.

Sabric passed for a total of 156 yards and O’Hernandez rushed for 120.

Sparta lost its season opener to Montville, 33-9, at home Aug.29.

Kittatinny beats Lenape Valley

Kittatinny Regional High School’s football team defeated Lenape Valley Regional High School, 20-6, at home Sept. 6.

It was Kittatinny’s season opener and Lenape Valley’s second loss this year.

Jaden Roberts made two touchdowns for the Cougars and Mike Strong made one.

Kevin Giusti put up the only points for the Patriots on a pass from Tanner Gaboda.

No other statistics were available.

Lenape Valley lost to Kinnelon, 32-13, on Aug. 30.

Hopatcong loses

Hopatcong High School’s football team lost its season opener to Manville, 33-0, there Sept. 6.

Naquavere Thomas and Isaiah Bennett each made two touchdowns for Manville and Collin Shimp made one. Kevin Villegas kicked three extra points.

Bennett rushed for 114 yards and Thomas for 109.

Manville’s quarterback Josh D’Ambrosio completed all four of his pass attempts for a total of 75 yards.

No statistics for Hopatcong were available.

Games next week

Vernon will play Parsippany Hills at home 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.

Lenape Valley will play at Newton at 7 p.m. Sept. 13.

Sparta will play Roxbury at home at 7 p.m. Sept. 13.

Hopatcong will play at North Warren at 7 p.m. Sept. 13.

High Point will play at Kittatinny at noon Saturday, Sept. 14.