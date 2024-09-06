Football roundup: Vernon, High Point win

The Vernon Township High School football team won its home opener against Dover, 27-7, on Friday, Sept. 6.

The Vikings’ record now is 1-1.

They lost to Warren Hills, 20-7, there Aug. 30.

No statistics were available for the Sept. 6 game.

High Point wins again

High Point Regional High School’s football team defeated Hackettstown, 36-7, at home Thursday, Sept. 5.

The Wildcats also won at home against Wallkill Valley, 49-22, on Aug. 29.

No statistics were available for the Sept. 5 game.

Games next week

Vernon will play Parsippany Hills at home 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.

High Point will play at Kittatinny at noon Saturday, Sept. 14.