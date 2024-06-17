Einreinhofer 14th, Bonser 17th at M of C

Delana Einreinhofer placed 14th in the 3,200-meter run and Brady Bonser was 17th in the pole vault to pace Wallkill Valley Regional High School’s outdoor track team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Meet of Champions on Wednesday, June 12 at Pennsauken High School.

Einreinhofer, a junior, clocked a time of 11:06.05 while Bonser, a senior, recorded a height of 12-6.

The M of C is the final event of the outdoor track and field season.

Bonser automatically qualified for the M of C by winning the pole vault event with an effort of 14-0 at the NJSIAA Group 1 championships June 7-8 at Franklin High School in Somerset.

Einreinhofer had placed second in the 1,600-meter (5:09.85) and 3,200-meter (11:04.42) runs at the group championships.

By finishing first or second, Bonser and Einreinhofer automatically qualified for the NJSIAA Meet of Champions.

Other finishers for Wallkill Valley at the NJSIAA group championships June 7-8 were Lorenzo Flores-DeBenedictis (eighth in 200-meter dash), Kellan Brown (11th in high jump) and the team of Delight Oti, Bonser, Brown and Flores-DeBenedictis (14th in 4x100 meter relay).

Other place-winners at the group championships were Sarina Sanders (sixth in high jump, sixth in triple jump); Lore Hicks (11th in 100-meter hurdles, 21st in 100-meter dash); Fiona Postas (16th in javelin); Sydney Vierzchalek (sixth in high jump); Hicks, Vierzchalek, Ashley Sutherland and Sanders (ninth in 4x100 meter relay); Sutherland, Vierzchalek, Taylor Bonser and Sanders (11th in 4x400 meter relay); and Bailey Cook, Kayleigh Newsome, Haley Murphy and Madison LaRocca (14th in 4x800 meter relay).

Jefferson’s Shatzel

Kiley Shatzel of Jefferson Township High School ended her junior season in fine fashion, finishing in fifth place in the 400-meter hurdles and 12th in the 400-meter dash at the NJSIAA Meet of Champions.

Shatzel clocked a time of 1:02.12 in the 400-meter hurdles and had a time of 58.79 in the 400-meter dash. Natalie Dumas of Eastern Regional won the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 58.98 and also won the 400-meter dash in 53.16.

Mike Nwankwo, a senior at Jefferson, also competed at the M of C, placing 26th in the shot put with an effort of 47-11. Joshua Huisman of St. Rose won that event with a throw of 67-03.75.

Shatzel qualified for the M of C by winning the 400-meter hurdles at the NJSIAA Group 2 championships June 7-8 at Delsea High School in Franklinville with a time of 1:02.60 and placing second in the 400-meter dash in 56.28.

At the NJSIAA sectional championships May 31-June 1 at Vernon Township High School, Shatzel won the 400-meter dash with a time of 56.53 and the 400-meter hurdles in 1:02.57 in addition to winning the 200-meter dash in 25.28.

Nwankwo qualified for the M of C by placing fourth in the shot put at the group championships with a heave of 53-5 after winning the event at the sectionals with a throw of 51-5.5.