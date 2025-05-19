3 golds for Einreinhofer

Senior Delana Einreinhofer captured gold in the 800-meter, 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs to pace the Wallkill Valley Regional High School outdoor track team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 championships Friday, May 16 and Saturday, May 17 at Livingston High School.

Einreinhofer, who is headed to the University of Delaware, clocked a time of 2:19.64 in the 800-meter run, 5:08.06 in the 1,600-meter run and 10:53.05 in the 3,200-meter run.

Other top 10 girls place-winners included Lore Hicks, who was eighth in the long jump with an effort of 15-3.75. She also was part of the 4x100 relay team along with Isabella Velasco, Paris Germain and Jordyn Trinkleback that placed fourth in 52.98.

The Wallkill Valley girls finished fourth overall in the team competition and the boys placed 11th overall.

Leading the boys contingent were the 4x100 quartet of Jordan Ebelle, Emmanuel Oti, Ivan Reyes and Lorenzo Flores-DeBenedictis, who placed third with a time of 44.29.

Flores-DeBenedictis also placed fourth in the 200-meter dash in 22.74 and fifth in the 100-meter dash in 11.30.

Other top 10 boys place-winners included Frederick Bansemer, who was sixth in the 400-meter dash in 52.15; Christopher Delcalzo, who was seventh in the 110-meter hurdles in 17.11; and Thomas Morris, who was eighth in the javelin with a throw of 128-11.

The top six place-winners in each event advance to the NJSIAA Group 1 championships May 30-31 at Franklin High School in Somerset.

Here’s how other Wallkill Valley teams fared recently:

Baseball

Chris Collins doubled, walked, drove in a run and scored; Ryan Miller went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run; Jack Tucker was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs; and Dylan Miller and Tyler Haberstroh each drove in a run to pace Wallkill Valley to a 6-3 victory over Jefferson there May 13.

The Rangers are 13-6 overall and 7-2 in the Colonial Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC).

Softball

Madison Molta went 3-for-4 with a triple, two stolen bases, two RBI and two runs; Joley Motter was 3-for-3 with two RBI; Alyssa Roccisano was 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and a run; and Camille Wolff was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs to fuel Wallkill Valley’s 6-1 victory over Dover at home Thursday, May 15.

Jacinda DeSino hurled a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts and one walk to earn the win in the circle.

The Rangers (8-11) finished 5-5 in the NJAC’s Colonial Division.

Boys tennis

Timothy Choi (first singles), Aiden Ehlberg (second singles) and Noah DeRenzo (third singles) each won in straight sets and Jared Lee and Jeremy Rockwell (first doubles) and Daniel DeFinis and Luke Nathan (second doubles) each won by forfeit as the Rangers blanked Hopatcong, 5-0, at home May 2.

Wallkill Valley (5-8) had one remaining regular-season match against Newton at 4 p.m. Monday, May 19.

Boys golf

Kevin Stencel shot a team-low 83 and was followed by Patrick Garafano (84), Cayden Collins (86) and Scottie Weiss (87) as Wallkill Valley finished eighth overall in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Championships on May 8 at Farmstead Golf and Country Club in Lafayette.

The Rangers totaled 340 strokes to place eighth of 18 competing schools. North Hunterdon won the team title with 313 strokes.

Girls golf

Chloe Geuther carded a 36 to finish in a tie for 17th place in the H/W/S Championships on May 14 at Architects Golf Club in Phillipsburg.

Claire Kornak (38 in 22nd place) and Victoria Simpson (41 in 32nd place) rounded out the Rangers’ contingent.