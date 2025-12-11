Stanhope man convicted in attempted sexual assault

Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Criminal Justice announced that a Sussex County man has been convicted of attempting to engage in the sexual assault of someone he believed was a minor.

Larry M. Noel, 49, of Stanhope, was found guilty of second-degree luring, second-degree attempted sexual assault, and third-degree attempted endangering the welfare of a child. The conviction followed a trial before Superior Court Judge Christopher R. Kazlau in Bergen County.

“Sexual crimes and attempts against children are among the most difficult but important matters our office has to deal with—these operations protect children and that’s why we take part in them,” Platkin said. “Thanks to the excellent work of our Division of Criminal Justice, the New Jersey State Police, and our local law enforcement partners, we have convicted another predator.”

DCJ Director Theresa L. Hilton said the internet’s anonymity can make it dangerous for children.

“The conviction we are announcing today shows our resolve in bringing these defendants to justice,” she said.

Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, superintendent of the New Jersey State Police, said the verdict underscores that those who attempt to harm a child “will be held fully accountable.”

According to evidence presented at trial, Noel contacted an undercover officer on April 11, 2019, via a social media app, believing the officer to be a 14-year-old. He identified himself as a 29-year-old, asked to meet and perform sexual acts, and arranged a meeting in Bergen County. He was arrested when he arrived.

The operation was part of “Operation Home Alone,” conducted by the New Jersey Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which includes the Division of Criminal Justice, New Jersey State Police, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, and multiple state and local agencies.