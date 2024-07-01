Psychic arrested again

Tina Mitchell, 49, of Providence, R.I., was arrested twice within several weeks after a complaint and investigation by Franklin police Sgt. Robert Vander Ploeg.

She was charged with third-degree theft by deception May 26 and ordered to appear in state Superior Court in Sussex County.

In April, Mitchell was extradited from Massachusetts in a similar case by Franklin police with the assistance of the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office.

She had been released from the Morris County Correctional Facility on April 15 and was awaiting an appearance in Superior Court when police said she continued communication with another victim, who reported her to Franklin police May 17.

The latest victim said Mitchell, who identified herself as Aminah, had been communicating with her since July 2023 and had taken cash, precious metals and jewelry worth more than $25,000 for her services as a psychic and Tarot card reader.

Mitchell had been operating a business called Compassionate Tarot Reading in Franklin.

Police said she has a lengthy history of similar activity in multiple states and countries. She posted bail on an outstanding theft warrant in Union City that was issued in 2001.