World Labyrinth Day activities planned Saturday

Unity of Sussex County in Lafayette will mark World Labyrinth Day from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at 25 Mudcut Road. The event is rain or shine.

The spiritual center will host two walks, one outdoors and one indoors on a cloth labyrinth set up in the fellowship hall. Both begin at 12:45 p.m. to coincide with the “Walk as One at 1” theme. Thousands of people worldwide are expected to participate in the moving meditation, creating a rolling wave of peaceful energy around the planet.

Other activities include guided low-impact exercises, drumming and Reiki practitioners. Refreshments will be provided. Bring a beach chair or yoga mat.

Registration is requested at https://unityofsussexcounty.breezechms.com/form/WLD2023

Minimum donations of $5 per adult are welcome.