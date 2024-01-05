When in doubt, give a shout: glass jar used for collecting fat

In the interest of becoming ever-better recyclers, we are launching a mini-column: When in doubt, give a shout. If you’re not sure about something, snap a pic of yourself with the questionable item (yes, we want to see you too), and tell us whether you think it’s recyclable.

We’ll check in with a recycling expert and run the answer in the papers – so we can keep learning together.

First up, a question from Joe Gara, of Matamoras, PA (spouse of Straus News employee Becca Tucker). The item: a glass jar that originally held salsa, reused to hold lard, or bacon fat. Lard is notoriously sticky, so there are schmears sticking to the side.

The household is torn. Joe says he’s in doubt so should throw it out. Becca thinks it goes in the recycling, because the product left in the bottle is so minimal.

Ermin Siljkovic, recycling coordinator at the Orange County Department of Public Works, says: “If you cannot get the glass jar squeaky clean, throw it out. Probably not worth the effort for the glass jar.”

The clean lid can be placed in your curbside recycling container.

Next up, your question. Send your question and selfie to becca.tucker@strausnews.com, subject line “recycle?” along with your name and town.