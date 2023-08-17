What’s going on this weekend

Movie in Hardyston park Saturday

The movie “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” will be shown at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 in Hardyston.

The free Movies in the Park series continues Saturday, Aug. 26 with “DC League of Super Pets.”

Refreshments will be available for purchase. Free popcorn will be provided by Hardyston Recreation.

Bring a chair or blanket for seating.

Open mic night Sunday in Franklin

A “Broadway Night” open mic night will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20 on the beach at Franklin Pond Park, 15 Cork Hill Road.

Performers may be any age.

The free event is sponsored by the Franklin Borough Recreation Department.

Bring blankets or chairs and snacks.