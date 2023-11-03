x
Voters go to the polls Tuesday

SUSSEX COUNTY. There are contested races for state Senate and Assembly seats; Sussex County Commissioner; Franklin mayor; and school boards in Hardyston, Lafayette and the Wallkill Valley Regional School District.

| 03 Nov 2023 | 06:06
Voters will choose state, county and local officials in the election Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Edmund Khanoo, a Democrat, and Assemblyman Parker Space, a Republican, are running for a state Senate seat in Legislative District 24.

Four people are running for two Assembly seats: Sussex County Commissioner Dawn Fantasia and Chester Township Mayor Mike Inganamort, both Republicans; Baramdai “Alicia” Sharma, a Democrat; and Veronica Fernandez, an Independent.

Two candidates are running for an open seat on the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners: Jack DeGroot, a Republican, and Damaris Lira, a Democrat. The term is for three years.

In Franklin, two candidates are running for mayor: Shane Hrbek, an Independent, and John Sowden IV, a Republican. The term is for four years.

In Hardyston, seven candidates are vying for three seats on the Board of Education: Ana Bertoni De Oliveira, Nicholas Demsak, Brian Drelick, Susan Lucarelli, Renée Maupai, Lorraine Menonna and Savas Savidis. The terms are for three years.

Four people are running for one seat representing Hardyston on the Wallkill Valley Regional Board of Education: Michael Davina, Zachery Dora, Jacqueline Elmo and Brian Tobachnick.

In Lafayette, four candidates are competing for three seats on the Board of Education: Josh Aikens, William Dianella, Deborah Fagan and Perry Williams. The terms are for three years.

WHEN TO VOTE
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7.
In-person early voting continues through Sunday, Nov. 5.
In Sussex County, early voting is at three locations:
• Cochran House Building, Level PL, 83 Spring St., Newton.
• Sussex-Wantage branch library, 69 County Road 639, Wantage.
• Louise Childs branch library, 21 Stanhope Road, Stanhope.
Early voting by mail also is permitted.
For information, go online to https://sussexcountyclerk.org/elections/