UPDATED: Mountain Creek ski slopes to open Saturday

The ski slopes at Mountain Creek in Vernon will open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. The last lift chair will be at 9 p.m.

The resort will be open with top-to-bottom terrain at both Vernon and South Peaks serviced by the Cabriolet Gondola and the South Peak Express Quad.

All skier services will be open, including rentals, lessons and restaurants.

Advance online reservations are required for all visits and may be made at mountaincreek.com/skiing-riding/tickets-passes/day-tickets/.

This is one of the earliest starts to the winter season in years for the resort, which has a new, state-of-the-art, $5 million fully automated snow-making system.

Last year, Mountain Creek opened for skiing Dec. 23. The first snowfall this year, on Nov. 22, brought a foot of snow to Vernon. Recent temperatures have been below average.

“We are excited to welcome guests back to Mountain Creek for the 2024-25 season,” said general manager Evan Kovach. “Winter arrived early this year and our team has been working around the clock to ensure the resort is ready to take advantage of it and get the season started for our guests.

“It’s great to see this investment in snow making already paying dividends. This early opening should set us up for one of our best holiday weeks in a long time as we’ll be taking advantage of any weather opportunities we get to expand terrain.”

Mountain Creek Resort offers more than 167 acres of winter trails with a variety of terrain, suitable for every ability level. It has four mountain peaks, nine lifts and three dedicated terrain parks.

For information, go online to mountaincreek.com/skiing-riding/mountain-report/snow-overview/

Mount Peter Ski Area

Mount Peter Ski Area in Warwick, N.Y., also has added all-weather snowmaking capabilities in addition to a new lodge to host events in its snow-tubing area.

The new “Latitude 90” all-weather snowmaking system produces snow in temperatures above what traditional snowmaking equipment can, according to the ski area. It can withstand ambient temperatures, winds and humidity and run 24 hours a day.

“We are beyond excited for these additions to Mount Peter and our tubing area,” said executive manager Amy Sampson-Cutler. “These superb new capabilities mean we can keep the tubing area open well before and beyond our traditional season.

“We can now host birthday parties and groups consistently throughout an extended tubing season. In addition, during warmer months, Mount Peter is now a wonderful, attractive venue for bridal and baby showers as well as other events!”

For information, go online to mtpeter.com