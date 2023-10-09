Upcoming fall festivals and Halloween events

Saturday, Oct. 14

New Jersey

Lafayette: Celebrate the garlic harvest at the Garlic Festival and Beer Garden presented by the Shoppes at Lafayette, 75 Route 15. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Two-day event, Oct. 14 and 15.

Ringwood: Harvest Festival & Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at New Jersey State Botanical Garden, 5 Morris Road. Enjoy live music, food trucks, face painting, hay rides and more. Parking is $5 per car. Rain date is Oct. 15.

Sparta: Fall Festival at Shepherd of the Hills, 246 Woodport Road, from 4 to 9 p.m. rain or shine. Featuring Kevin and Jayne Collins leading songs at the campfire. Hamburgers, hot dogs, chili cook-off, pumpkin painting, s’mores, apple cider and more. Bring chairs and blankets.

Stanhope: HSA Trunk or Treat at Valley Road School, 24 Valley Road, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Upper Greenwood Lake: Trunk or Treat and Bonfire. Trunk or Treat will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Bonfire will take place from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. ($5 for adults and $2 for children) Located at 435 N. Lake Shore Drive.

West Milford: The Passaic County Sheriff’s Office will hold its second annual Harvest Festival from noon to 4 p.m. at Bubbling Springs, 1468 Macopin Road. The free event will feature a corn maze, hayrides, pumpkin painting, a petting zoo, food trucks, and cider and doughnuts.

New York

Goshen: Fall Festival at Goshen Village Green from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be hayrides, a chili cook-off, cornhole, local artists, vendors and more. Rain date is Oct. 21.\

Sunday, Oct. 15

New York

Port Jervis: 30th Annual Fall Foliage Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Downtown Port Jervis. Enjoy live entertainment, vendors and more.

Friday, Oct. 20

New Jersey

Ogdensburg: Sterling Hell Haunted Mine at the Sterling Hill Mining Museum (30 Plant St.). This annual fundraiser supports the Ogdensburg eighth-grade class and helps pay for their yearly class trip to Boston. 5-5:50 p.m: “Scary but not so scary” tours for the younger kids. 6-10 p.m.: “Very scary, my heart just exploded” tour for those brave enough to venture in! $16 for adult tickets; $12 for children. Two-day event, Oct. 20 and 21.

Pennsylvania

Milford: Milford Theater presents ‘80s Halloween Concert. 8 p.m. at 114 E Catharine St. Enjoy a costume contest, drink specials, party favors and more.

Saturday, Oct. 21

New Jersey

Augusta: The Sussex County Fairgrounds is hosting a free event with farmers market, educational displays by the Sussex County Beekeepers Association, products from the Garden State Garlic Growers, local artisans, crafters and vendors plus hayrides, pumpkin painting, face painting and crafts for children. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sussex: Halloween parade at 12:30 p.m. at Brookside Park. Prizes awarded for cutest, scariest, most original and group costumes.

Wantage: Trunk or Treat at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 200 Route 23, from 3 to 5 p.m.

New York

Greenwood Lake: Halloween Festival from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Vendors and food trucks from 4 to 10 p.m. Enjoy costume contests, a parade, face painting, hayrides and more. From 6 to 10 p.m., admission is $10 for adult and $5 for children.

Monroe: Museum Village No Scare Halloween from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Two-day event, Oct. 21 and 22. Located at 1010 Route 17M.

Monroe: The Town of Monroe’s Trunk or Treat at Monroe O&R Park from 6 to 8 p.m. Enjoy candy, music, food, ha rides and more.

Saturday, Oct. 28

New Jersey

Hardyston: Halloween Spooktacular at 1 p.m. Enjoy a costume contest, hayrides, trunk or treat and more. Located at Wheatsworth Field.

Newton: Family Halloween party at Saint Joseph Community Center on Halstead St. from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be a costume contest, a dance contest, games, snacks and more. Admission is a free-will donation.

Sparta: Shepherd of the Hills’ fifth annual Fall Vendor/Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 246 Woodport Road. A variety of vendors and crafters. Food and beverages available from Homer’s Girls Food Truck from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sussex: Nocturnal Creature Night at the Wallkill River National Wildlife Refuge, 136 Owens Station Road. This guided tour teaches about the real native creatures of the night. Tours are every 20 minutes beginning at 5 p.m.; the last tour goes out at 7:40 p.m. Each tour is about two hours. Suggested donations are $5 per person. Reservations required; call 973-702-7266 ext. 23. The rain date is Nov. 4.

Sunday, Oct. 29

New Jersey

McAfee: McAfee Fire Department Pancake Breakfast. Enjoy a Halloween breakfast at the McAfee Fire Department, Route 94 and 517, from 8 to 11 a.m. Adults are $12, seniors are $10, children are $8 (younger than 4 free).