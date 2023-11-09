Two golf villas proposed in Hardyston

A plan to build two golf villas, each containing four bedrooms, on the cul-de-sac of Country Lane is on the agenda for the Hardyston Land Use Board meeting Monday, Nov. 13.

The owner of the land, WT SPE, seeks minor subdivision approval for the project.

Marv Wainschel, president of the Greens Homeowners Association at Crystal Springs, strongly opposes the project.

“Because the land is small, each proposed golf villa would come within 12 feet of adjacent residences, substantially reducing property values,” he said.

“Subdivision approval also would negatively change the character of the entire neighborhood, increasing the population of Country Lane by about 40 percent, as the villas, basically off-site hotel suites, could be rented all year round, and the renters would probably be party-goers, likely to be in and out within a week.”

When asked about Wainschel’s concerns, Andy Mulvihill, one of the principal owners of the project, said, “The houses, or golf villas, are short-term rental units that sit by themselves and are in compliance with the zoning with the appropriate setbacks.

“We are not looking for any variance on that. There are pools there. There is a golf course right there. This is more of what we have done and it is permitted and was disclosed to people when they moved in. It is zoned commercial recreation.”

The board will meet at 7 p.m. in the municipal building, 149 Wheatsworth Road.