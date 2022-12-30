Two Franklin council members to take oaths Sunday

Two members of the Franklin Borough Council will be sworn in to new three-year terms at the mayor and council’s annual reorganization meeting Sunday, Jan. 1.

The meeting begins at noon at the municipal building, 46 Main St.

State Sen. Steven Oroho, R-24, is expected to administer the oath of office to Concetto Formica and Stephen Skellenger.

They were unopposed in the Nov. 8 election.

Other municipal governments and school boards will hold reorganization meetings during the first week of the year:

• The Sussex County Commissioners board will hold its annual reorganization meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the Sussex County Community College’s Performing Arts Center, 1 College Hill Road, Newton.

• The Hardyston Township Board of Education will hold its reorganization meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.

• The Ogdensburg mayor and council’s annual reorganization meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Borough Hall, 14 Highland Ave.

• The Lafayette Township Committee will hold its reorganization meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the municipal building, 33 Morris Farm Road. It will be followed by a regular meeting.

• Hamburg mayor and council will hold their annual reorganization meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 at the municipal building, 16 Wallkill Ave. A regular mayor and council meeting will follow at 7 p.m.

• The Franklin Board of Education’s reorganization meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 at Franklin Borough School, 50 Washington Ave.

Other meetings scheduled in January:

• Hamburg mayor and council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16 at the municipal building, 16 Wallkill Ave.

• The Franklin mayor and council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the municipal building, 46 Main St.