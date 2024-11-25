Turkey Trots, then tree lightings

Thursday, Nov. 28

Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot: Run or walk on your own, with the family or create a team with friends. 8 a.m. at Holy Counselor Lutheran Church, 68 Sandhill Road, Sussex. Fundraiser for Harvest House Food Pantry in Sussex. Hosted by Vernon Township Board of Recreation. Early-bird price is $25, rises to $30 on Nov. 14. Children younger than 10 admitted for free. Register online at runsignup.com/Race/NJ/Sussex/VernonsTurkeyTrot Please bring a nonperishable item to donate to local food pantries. For information, call 973-764-4055 ext. 2261.

18th Annual Krogh’s Turkey Trot: One-mile Fun Run begins at 8:15 a.m. and 5K begins at 8:45 a.m. in front of Krogh’s Restaurant and Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta. Major fundraiser for the Sparta Education Foundation. Race-day registration is $40 for adult 5K, $35 for youth 5K (age 17 or younger) and $25 for the Fun Run. Register online at kroghsturkeytrot.com

Thanksgiving Day church service: 10:30 a.m. at First Church of Christ, Scientist, 144 Woodport Road, Sparta. All are welcome.

Friday, Nov. 29

Christmas Tree Lighting: Sussex Fire Department and EMS will escort Santa into town. Holiday crafts, free hot chocolate, hot dogs and popcorn. 6:30 p.m. at 2 E. Main St., Sussex. Hosted by the Sussex Borough Community & Cultural Events Advisory Committee.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Breakfast with Santa: Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, orange juice, pastries and hot cocoa bar. 9 to 11 a.m. at Wantage United Methodist Church, 199 Libertyville Road. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 3-12. Children younger than 3 admitted for free. Reservations required. Leave a message at 973-875-4488 or text Melissa at 973-997-1822 with name, how many attending and first name and age of children so they may receive a gift from Santa.

Holiday Parade: Theme of “All I Want for Christmas.” Begins at 10 a.m. on Spring Street in Newton.

Holiday Vendor Fair: Food, home decor, crafts, unique gifts and more for sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales Church, 614 County Road 517, Vernon. Free admission. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Council 5563.

Food & Vendor Fair: Shop for holiday gifts, handmade crafts, baked goods, jewelry, candles and soaps, home decor and food, including kielbasa and perogies. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Madonna Hall, 2821 Route 23, Stockholm. Hosted by Deer Trail Lake Co.

Christmas Tree Lighting: Visit by Santa, live music by the Franklin Band, photos provided by Boy Scout Troop 90, crafts and hot chocolate. 5 p.m. at the Senior Center, 6 Cork Hill Road, Franklin. Organized by the Franklin Borough Recreation Committee.

Christmas Light Parade: Lineup begins at 5 p.m. at 1 Railroad Ave., Branchville. Hosted by Branchville Hose Company #1. For information, call Khyle at 862-354-3336.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Christmas Market: Vendors selling hand-crafted items, refreshments, arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus, and first night of “Christmas Past” lighting. Free entry. Please bring a new unwrapped toy for the Highlander Success Center. 2 to 6 p.m. at Wallisch Homestead, 65 Lincoln Ave., West Milford.

Christmas Tree Lighting: Tree decorating, caroling, make and take ornaments, cookie decorating contest, games, hot chocolate and seasonal treets. Santa arrives with the Stillwater Area Volunteer Fire Company. 4 p.m. at Community Center, 931 Swartswood Road, Stillwater.

Christmas Tree Lighting: 5 p.m. at Lake Mohawk in Sparta.

Tree Lighting and Santa: Cookies, crafts, entertainment by the Lenape Valley Regional High School choir and more. 6 p.m. at Cranberry Lake Firehouse, 225 Route 206, Byram. For information, call 973-347-2500 ext. 160.

Monday, Dec. 2

West Milford Holiday Tree Lighting: Festivities start at 6 p.m. in front of the municipal building, 1470 Union Valley Road. Lighting of the tree at about 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Holiday Concert: Broadway star Craig Schulman will perform Broadway classics and holiday favorites at 7 p.m. at Sussex County Community College’s Performing Arts Center, One College Hill Road, Newton. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $10 for students, veterans and SCCC employees. They may be purchased online at sussex.simpletix.com

Friday, Dec. 6

Cookies and Milk with Santa: 6 to 8 p.m. at Hardyston Elementary School. Organized by the Hardyston School District PTA.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Annual Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Frankford Township School, 2 Pines Road, Branchville.

Mistletoe Market and Cookie Walk: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Franklin, 11-13 Main St.

Yellow Frame Church’s 31st annual Holiday Home Tour: Tour, lunch and Santa’s Gourmet Shoppe from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1 Yellow Frame Road, Newton. Tickets are $35 for tour and lunch, $25 for tour only, $15 for lunch only. Call 973-383-3565 for tickets and information. Tickets also available at the door.

10th annual Santapoloozza Greenwood Lake: Paddle boarders dressed as Santa or in holiday wear meet at 11 a.m. at Willow Point Marina home and expect to be on the water at noon. Some paddle experience required. Those younger than must be accompanied by an adult. Reservations required by calling 845-554-0787.

“Happy Holidays 2024”: Dance performances, including selections in jazz, modern, ballet, contemporary, tap, musical theatre and hip hop, by students of Dance Expression Dance Arts in Hamburg. Shows at 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. in Sparta High School auditorium, 70 W. Mountain Road. Free for senior citizens age 62 and older; no ticket required. General admission tickets available at the door. For information, call 973-823-9500.

Christmas Festival of Lights: Songs and lighting of 30 decorated trees donated by members from 4 to 8 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 246 Woodport Road, Sparta. Live Nativity and visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus and their helpers. Free admission. Hot chocolate, cookies, breads and muffins will be provided. Donations of nonperishable pet food welcome to support Father John’s Animal House and Hopatcong Animal Shelter.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Breakfast with Santa: Pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon and home fries. 8 to 11 a.m. at McAfee Fire Department, Route 94. Santa will arrive at 8:30 a.m. for photos. $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and $8 for children. Children age 4 and younger admitted for free. Please bring a new unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots, Hosted by the Ladies Auxiliary.

Breakfast with Santa: 8 to 11 a.m. Hosted by Branchville Hose Company #1, 1 Railroad Ave.

Santa Breakfast: Breakfast, games, crafts and more. Visit and photo opportunity with Santa. 9 to 11 a.m. at Lafayette House. Tickets are $39 for adults and $27 for children if purchased by Nov. 25. Babies younger than 1 admitted for free. Advance ticket purchase required; no tickets at the door. Tickets available online at jwcsparta.org/santa-breakfast Presented by the Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta.

Live Nativity: Live animals, crafts for children and refreshments. All are welcome. 5 p.m. at Frankford Plains United Methodist Church, 99 Plains Road, Augusta. For information, call 973-702-0334.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Cookie Bake Sale: Variety of homemade cookies, including gluten-free; breads; and nuts. Gloves provided and must be worn. 10 a.m. to noon at St. Thomas of Aquin Church, 53 Kennedy Ave., Ogdensburg. 973-827-0360. Snow date: Saturday, Dec. 21.

Winter Wonderland Holiday Bazaar and Adoption Event: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta. Sponsored by Eleventh Hour Rescue.

Wreaths Across America: Ceremony at noon followed by placement of wreaths at Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 75 N. Church Road, Sparta. Sponsor a wreath for $17 online at wreathsacrossamerica.org/Shop/Product/597?tid=ED40E033-F9A6-4EF1-ADD1-623E0E182BF6&pageIds=21274,171871

Wreaths Across America: Ceremony at noon followed by placement of wreaths at Old Newton Burial Ground, 79 Main St. Sponsor a wreath for $17 online at wreathsacrossamerica.org/Shop/Product/597?tid=E10BB44E-6C83-422F-B8AC-BB7C0AAD5B23&pageIds=150500,150499

“The Nutcracker”: Presented by the Centre for Dance Artistry at 1 p.m. at Newton High School. Tickets are $22. Purchase them online at thecentrefordanceartistry.com/cda-store/

Operation Toy Train: Santa arrives on train at 2:40 p.m. at Newfoundland Station, 1667 Green Pond Road. Bring a new unwrapped toy.

Christmas Festival: Tree lighting, Nativity scene, photos with Christmas characters, snowball fights, make your own gingerbread house, crafts and refreshments. 3 p.m. at Sparta Evangelical Free Church, 385 Houses Corner Road, Sparta.

Operation Toy Train: Free children’s games, crafts, model train display, robotics demonstration, visit by Smokey the Bear and Touch-a-Truck display. 1 to 6 p.m. at Sparta Train Station, 30 Station Road. Santa arrives on train at 3:55 p.m. Bring a new unwrapped toy. Ice cream and baked goods available for purchase.

Operation Toy Train: Train arrives at 4:50 p.m. (please arrive at 4 p.m.) at Veteran’s Memorial Park, 50 Vernon Crossing Road, Vernon. Bring a new unwrapped train. Santa will be there.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Yuletide Stroll: 11 a.m. on Main Street in Stillwater.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Santa at Greendell Station: See Santa from 10 a.m. to noon at 12 Wolfs Corner Road, Greendell. Organized by the Lackawanna Cutoff Historical Committee, which is working to restore a historic train station and establish it as the Greendell Station Museum.

Christmas Market: Shopping from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sussex United Methodist Church, 15 Bank St. Soup, coffee, hot chocolate and tea available for purchase.

Send information about events to editor.ann@strausnews.com