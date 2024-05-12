Tribute to Women Awards Luncheon is May 21

The 29th annual Sussex County Tribute to Women Awards Luncheon will be Tuesday, May 21 at the Reserve at Perona Farms in Andover.

A reception and silent auction begin at 11 a.m. and the luncheon is at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets are $100. RSVP by Tuesday, May 14. Register online at ppcbsa.org/special-events

The annual event, hosted by the Patriots’ Path Council, Boy Scouts of America, honors outstanding women who serve as role models for young people through their vocations or avocations and who live their lives according to the ideas of the Scout Oath and Law.

It raises funds to support the child abuse prevention programs by the Boy Scouts of America.

The Boy Scouts of America Lifetime of Service Award will be presented to Peggy Post, a trustee of the John A. and Margaret Post Foundation and chairwoman of the board at Father John’s Animal House.

Also being honored this year:

• Emily Bowden, executive officer, Sussex County Association of Realtors.

• Lee Ellison, director of marketing & media, Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice.

• Karen Ahlers McDougal, vice president and area manager, Lakeland Bank.

• Claudia Raffay, director of marketing & member services, Sussex Rural Electric Cooperative.

• Athena Storm, director of development, DASI, and board member, Greater Newton Chamber of Commerce.

For information, contact Jennifer Volz at 973-765-9322 ext. 249 or jennifer.volz@scouting.org and Mike Wellech at 973-765-9322 ext. 244 or mike.wellech@scouting.org