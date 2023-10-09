Toy drive kickoff is Saturday at Hamburg church

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church will kick off its annual holiday toy drive at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14.

Police officers from Hardyston, Ogdensburg, Vernon, Franklin and Hamburg will be at the church, 3320 Route 94, Hamburg, for the event.

Residents are asked to bring new unwrapped toys for children from infants through age 17. The toy drive continues into December.

The church’s annual Holiday Train Show will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. Santa will be there, and residents are asked to bring items for the food pantry as well as for the toy drive.