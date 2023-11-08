Sowden likely re-elected mayor

John Sowden IV appears to have won re-election as mayor of Franklin in the Nov. 7 election, according to unofficial results reported by the Sussex County Clerk’s Office early Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The Republican received 474 votes compared with 290 for Shane Hrbek, an Independent,

Hardyston school board

Nicholas Demsak, Brian Drelick and Susan Lucarelli were leading in the race for three seats on the Hardyston Township Board of Election, according to the unofficial results.

Demsak had 871 votes, Drelick had 813 and Lucarelli had 728, followed by Ana Bertoni DeOliveira with 714, Savas Savidis with 697, Renee Maupai with 685 and Lorraine Menonna with 452.

Lafayette school board

Deborah Fagan, Joshua Aikens and William Dianella were the likely winners of three seats on the Lafayette Township Board of Education, according to the unofficial results.

Fagan received 386 votes, Aikens had 383 and Dianella had 376 compared with 170 for Perry Williams.

Wallkill Valley school board

Jacqueline Elmo held the lead, with 634 votes, for a seat on the Wallkill Valley Regional Board of Education representing Hardyston.

Zachery Dora received 558 votes, Brian Tobachnick had 275 and Michael Davina had 210, according to the unofficial results.