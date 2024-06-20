‘Safety Around Water Week’ starts Monday at Y

The Sussex County YMCA’s “Safety Around Water Week” on June 24-28 is a free five-day program that teaches children of all ages and backgrounds basic swimming skills.

It is intended to reduce the risk of drowning and boost confidence in and around water.

Guided by certified swim instructors, participants will learn how to react if they are unexpectedly submerged or in distress.

Adults also may learn CPR during their child’s session.

Register online at metroymcas.org/main/safety-around-water or call the local Y Welcome Center at 973-758-9039.