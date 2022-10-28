Project Self-Sufficiency seeking Thanksgiving food donations

Project Self-Sufficiency is soliciting assistance for hundreds of low-income families who need a little extra help this season, by asking area residents and organizations to donate traditional Thanksgiving food, or to donate funds towards the purchase of food.

Donors are invited to sponsor a family for only $50 or to make a contribution of their choosing. The agency will receive pumpkin or apple pies; canned vegetables, including yams and cranberry sauce; dinner rolls; gravy; stuffing and mashed potato mixes. Frozen turkeys will also be accepted; however, donors are asked to alert the agency ahead of time if frozen turkeys will be offered. The non-profit agency is gearing up to distribute complete Thanksgiving dinners to approximately 500 local families this year, so monetary donations are particularly needed.

“Requests for assistance are pouring in every day and we expect to serve more than 500 families this year,” explains Deborah Berry-Toon, Executive Director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “However, our wonderfully generous community has consistently demonstrated compassion towards our participants during the holidays and we are confident that this year will be no exception.”

Contributions, or notification of the intent to contribute, are requested by Friday, Nov. 11, to allow ample time to package and distribute the goods to needy families. Frozen turkeys can be delivered on Monday, Nov. 21, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.; turkeys cannot be accepted earlier or later due to the lack of refrigerated storage space. Individuals and families who need help at Thanksgiving are invited to call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500.