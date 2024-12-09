x
Photos: TREP$ Marketplace

| 09 Dec 2024 | 10:28
    TR1 Students sell items at the TREP$ Marketplace on Dec. 3 at Lafayette Township School. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    TR2 Students in grades 4-8 sell handmade goods, home goods and decor items.
    TR3 Desmond Hennings’ business is Desmond Totes.
    TR4 Easton Morelli sells Christmas Creations.
    TR5 Graysen and Joel Curcio’s business is Elite 3D Prints.
    Juliet Geaney’s business is Outdoor Decor.
    Lincoln, Grace and Jackson Gall are selling handcrafted wooden ornaments.
