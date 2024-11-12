x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: Student actors meet their fans

| 12 Nov 2024 | 06:25
    Lyla Cooper of Ogdensburg meets the Wallkill Valley Regional High School student playing Belle in ‘Experience the Magic’ on Nov. 2. The actors greeted fans before the two performances. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Lyla Cooper of Ogdensburg meets the Wallkill Valley Regional High School student playing Belle in ‘Experience the Magic’ on Nov. 2. The actors greeted fans before the two performances. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Christopher Garcia, right, of Franklin poses with Ethan Barnett, who plays Lightning McQueen.
    Christopher Garcia, right, of Franklin poses with Ethan Barnett, who plays Lightning McQueen.
    Vivienne Arp, dressed as Elsa, and Sophia Arp, dressed as Ariel, both of Wantage, pose with a cast member.
    Vivienne Arp, dressed as Elsa, and Sophia Arp, dressed as Ariel, both of Wantage, pose with a cast member.
    Charlotte Dangelo of Hamburg poses with the student playing Sleeping Beauty.
    Charlotte Dangelo of Hamburg poses with the student playing Sleeping Beauty.
    Neftali Fuel of Hardyston poses with a member of the cast.
    Neftali Fuel of Hardyston poses with a member of the cast.
    Photos: Student actors meet their fans
    Photos: Student actors meet their fans
    Photos: Student actors meet their fans
    Photos: Student actors meet their fans
    The cast of ‘Experience the Magic,’ a show featuring Disney’s favorite characters and songs performed Nov. 2 at Wallkill Valley Regional High School.
    The cast of ‘Experience the Magic,’ a show featuring Disney’s favorite characters and songs performed Nov. 2 at Wallkill Valley Regional High School.
    Photos: Student actors meet their fans
    Photos: Student actors meet their fans
    Adelaide Potanka of Lafayette and Alina Ryan of West Milford.
    Adelaide Potanka of Lafayette and Alina Ryan of West Milford.
    Grace Zicarelli of Hamburg.
    Grace Zicarelli of Hamburg.
    Photos: Student actors meet their fans