Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Photos: Memorial Day Parade in Franklin
maria kovic
Franklin
/
| 27 May 2024 | 03:44
The Franklin Band marches in the Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Former Franklin Mayor Paul Crowley, 77, served nine years in the Navy, 17 years in the National Guard and 17 years in the Army Reserves.
Miss Franklin 2023 Chrystine Mowles rides in a 1966 Corvette driven by Bill Truran, Sussex County’s historian. Mowles also won the Miss Garden State title in March.
Franklin firefighters pay their respects to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
Members of Girl Scouts Troop 98765 pose with their banner.
Civil War re-enactors line up in front of American Legion Post 132 in Franklin.
Miss Franklin 2023 Chrystine Mowles poses with Bill Truran, Sussex County’s historian.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Bill Truran
2
Chrystine Mowles
3
Franklin
4
maria kovic
5
Memorial Day Parade
6
Paul Crowley
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED