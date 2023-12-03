x
Photos: Hardyston tree lighting ceremony

Hardyston /
| 03 Dec 2023 | 08:27
    Ezra DeJesus stands by Santa, with elf Kathy Judd behind him. Santa arrived on a firetruck and greeted families inside the Hardyston municipal building. (Photos by Ava Lamorte)
    Hardyston’s Christmas tree is lit Friday, Dec. 1. The celebration was moved inside the municipal building because of rain.
    Thomas Kelly and his mother, Danielle, arrive for Hardyston’s annual tree lighting ceremony.
    Township Council members Stan Kula, left, and Frank Cicerale are dressed for the weather and the holiday.
    Deputy Mayor Santo Verrilli at the event.
    Annemarie Jensen was one of Santa’s helpers. The celebration included crafts for children and refreshments for all.
