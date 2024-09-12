x
Photos: 9/11 Memorial Service in Franklin

| 12 Sep 2024 | 07:41
    The Guether sisters sing during the 9/11 Memorial Service on Wednesday, Sept. 11 in Franklin. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Members of the Franklin Borough Fire Department.
    The Franklin Band performs during the service.
    Adrienne Desch and her son Cameron of Lafayette attend the service.
