PBA hosts Food Truck Festival on Saturday

Police Benevolent Association Local 404 is hosting its second annual Food Truck Festival on Saturday, July 29.

The fundraiser is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sterling Hill Mining Museum, 30 Plant St., Ogdensburg.

There will be live music by Flexible Flyers and Geuther Girls.

There also will be vendors and food trucks, including Homer’s Girls, Angelo’s Brick Oven Pizza, Venti Coffee, Lomo Truck, Mozzarella God, Brick & Brew, and Hadez Truck.

Tickets cost $10 and may be purchased online at https://www.sterlinghillminingmuseum.org/special-events