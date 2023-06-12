Ogdensburg Pageant will be Saturday

The 2023 Ogdensburg Pageant will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at the Firehouse Hall, 1 Firehouse Lane.

Miss Ogdensburg contestants must be ages 17-21 as of Aug. 5, 2023. For Junior Miss Ogdensburg, they must be ages 11-15, and for Little Miss and Little Mister Ogdensburg, ages 4-8.

Those interested may apply online:

• Miss: https://forms.gle/ZczZ2sEP8jCYVdEt7

• Junior Miss: https://forms.gle/FengaoENiM6XNjJJ6

• Little Miss and Little Mister: https://forms.gle/DqrPqu44ZUkqKZcC8

Applications are due Thursday, June 15.

For information, contact Mia Lennon, pageant director, via email at OgdensburgPageants@gmail.com