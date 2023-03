The Ogdensburg Fire Department will hold its annual tricky tray fundraiser Saturday, March 11.

The doors open at 5 p.m. and the drawing is at 7 p.m.

Admission is $1 and space is limited. All tickets are sold at the door.

Attendees must be 18 or older.

Regular tickets cost $3 for one sheet, $8 for three sheets, $10 for four sheets and $20 for nine sheets.

Prizes include televisions, grills, outdoor furniture, electronics, children’s toys, handbags and gift cards.