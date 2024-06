Franklinite will be held Saturday, June 29 at Franklin Pond, 6 Corkhill Road.

Live music will begin at 3 p.m. with Mile 39 Band, followed by the Geuther Girls at 5 p.m. and Glenn Roberts and the Cranked Up Country Band at 6 p.m.

A hotdog-eating contest is planned at 5 p.m.

There will be a Brick & Brew Beer Garden as well as food trucks.

Fireworks will begin at dark.

The Miss Franklin and Royal Court Pageant will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 28 at the Franklin Senior Center.