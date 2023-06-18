Miss Franklin, Royal Court to be chosen July 1

The Miss Franklin and Royal Court Pageant will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 1 at the Franklin Pond, 6 Corkhill Road.

Contestants for Miss Franklin must be 17 to 21 years old as of Aug. 2, 2023. The winner must be available to represent Franklin in the Queen of the Fair Pageant at the Sussex County Farm & Horse Show on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Sponsored by Franklin Borough Recreation, the contest also will choose a Junior Miss Franklin, ages 13-16; Little Miss Franklin, ages 8-12; and Princess and Prince, both ages 4-7.

Applications are due by Friday, June 23.

For information, send email to recreation@franklinborough.org or call 973-827-9280 ext 125.