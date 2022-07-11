Local vendors to be featured at New Jersey State Fair

The New Jersey State Fair returns to Sussex County for eight days of family fun Friday, August 5 through Saturday, August 13 – and this year, there’s more to see than ever. In addition to the farm and horse show, carnival, food, and jam-packed schedule of live entertainment, the fair will also have a “Garden State Marketplace.”

Located in a rustic building alongside the fairground’s conservatory, the Garden State Marketplace is a new to the fair this year, and will feature the creations of local artisans, craft vendors, and small businesses from New Jersey, and neighboring towns in New York and Pennsylvania.

Here are just a handful of the Garden State Marketplace’s featured vendors:

• Planet B: handmade zero-waste home products, gifts and cosmetics

• Nomad Spice Company: exotic spices, blends and teas

• zooModern: wooden animals, soldiers and toys

• Ginger Fae Stitchery: handgrafted gnomes, fiber arts

• Silit Creations: coasters, wine caddys, trays, trinket dishes, key chains

• Bushel and a Peck Candles: room sprays, car fresheners, candles

• Steener’s Attic: refinished furniture

• Newbury Pottery: handcrafted pottery

• C&V New Beginnings Woodworking: welcome signs, charcuterie boards, cutting boards, coasters, birdhouses, wall decor

• Mouse and Bean Designs: earrings, mugs, tumblers, t-shirts, accessories

• Herbal Root Organics: essential oils, lip balms, bug spray, sachets, teas, candles, sea moss, salves

There is still space available for local vendors to join the Garden State Marketplace. To inquire, visit sussexcountyfairgrounds.org and click “Be a part of the fair.”