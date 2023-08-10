Local events this weekend

Free concert Saturday at Franklin Pond

Mile 39 band will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Franklin Pond Pavilion, 6 Corkhill Road.

The free concert is sponsored by the Franklin Borough Recreation Committee.

Food trucks will be there.

Bring chairs or blankets.

Movie in Hardyston park Saturday

The movie “Minions: The Rise of Gru” will be shown at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.

The free Movies in the Park series continues Aug. 19 with “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile” and Aug. 26 with “DC League of Super Pets.”

Refreshments will be available for purchase. Free popcorn will be provided by Hardyston Recreation.

Bring a chair or blanket for seating.

American Legion Poker Run is Sunday

The 18th annual Poker Run, sponsored by the Franklin American Legion Post 132, will be Sunday, Aug. 13.

The ride starts and ends at the post, 1 Sgt. Francis M. Glynn Road, Franklin. There are five stops with food and drinks served from 2 to 4 p.m.

Registration is from 9 to 11 a.m. Donations of $25 to play and $15 to eat are requested.

There will be music by Cool Waves Entertainment and vendors, door prizes and a 50-50.

For information, call Goose at 973-862-1204.