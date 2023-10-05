Lafayette Day now set for Sunday

Lafayette Day will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 at the Lafayette Pond on Route 15.

The event had been scheduled for Sept. 24 and was postponed because of rain.

There will be local vendors, an antique and flea market, petting zoo and pony rides, a pumpkin painting station, bounce house, Touch-a-Truck, Fire Hose Target Shoot and Gladiator Joust.

The Rated R band will perform from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and there will be an adult beverage tent.

The Fire Department will have a food pavilion with games and food.

For information, contact Stephanie at 973-383-1817 ext. 11 or landuse@lafayettetwp.org