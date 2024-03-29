Jefferson Museum reopens April 7

The Jefferson Museum will reopen for the season from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 7.

The featured exhibit will be “Jefferson’s 220th Anniversary and Celebration,” about the history of Jefferson through its most historic periods, from Revolution to Ringling, using artifacts, research and expert knowledge. Costumed docents will be on hand to point out displays.

Miss Elizabeth’s Shoppe, in the original kitchen of the museum, will be open, featuring many new items. Miss Elizabeth’s Gardens are tagged and open for self-tours. Membership information will be available.

For information, go online to www.jeffersontownship.net/360/historicalsociety or send email Christine Williams, Jefferson Township Historical Society president, at president.jhs@jeffersontownship.net, or the museum curator at museum.jhs@jeffersontownship.net