Jefferson Museum open Sunday

The Jefferson Museum will have an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.

The exhibit “Something Borrowed, Something Blue - Wartime Weddings” will continue with some new items. On display will be vintage wedding gowns and accessories from the historical society’s collection.

There also will be Victorian wedding attire on loan from surrounding museums. On loan from members will be wartime wedding gowns and accessories, military memorabilia, apparel and weapons.

Costumed docents are on hand to point out displays on wedding customs and other informative displays.

Miss Elizabeth’s Shoppe, in the original kitchen of the museum, will be open with many new items.

Miss Elizabeth’s Gardens are tagged and open for self-tours.

Membership information will be available.

For information, go to the Jefferson Township’s Historical Society website at www.jeffersontownship.net/360/historicalsociety or send email to Christine Williams, society president, at president.jhs@jeffersontownship.net or to the museum curator at museum.jhs@jeffersontownship.net