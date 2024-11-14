Holiday markets & celebrations

Saturday, Nov. 16

Christmas Market: Shop for baked goods, jams and jellies, spices, crafts, candles, soaps, pickles, jewelry, home decor and wind chimes. Food will be available for purchase. Special visit from Santa from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Jude RC Church, 40 Maxim Drive, Hopatcong.

Nick’s Hope Pop-Up Shop: Family Promise hosts event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 54 High St., Newton, where residents in need may choose a coat free of charge. For information, contact Jeannette Burke at 973-670-1960 or Heidi Byrne at 443-562-3795.

Holiday Market: Shop for handmade gifts from local vendors, enjoy holiday treats and snap a photo with Santa. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mountain Creek’s Cobblestone Village, across from Red Tail Lodge, Vernon.

Festival of Lights: Festive treats and the chance to meet Santa and other special guests at 4:30 p.m. Community Tree Lighting at 5:30 p.m., immediately followed by fireworks. Newton Medical Center, 175 High St.

Annual Ullr Fest: Celebration of Ullr, the Norse god of snow and skiing, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the South Lodge at Mountain Creek, 200 Route 94, Vernon. Tickets are $20. Refreshments, ceremonial bonfire, special appearances by Ullr and Vern, activities for all ages (face painting, inflatables, lawn games) and retail sale on winter gear. All ticket proceeds will be donated to the Hession Foundation.

Saturday, Nov. 23

42nd annual Fall Craft Fair: 10 a.m. at Sussex County Fairgrounds, 29 Plains Road, Augusta. Sponsored by Northwest Christian School.

Fall Bazaar: Crafts, baked goods, Granny’s Attic and lunch, including Thanksgiving dinner. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Frankford Plains United Methodist Church, 99 Plains Road, Augusta.

Sunday, Nov. 24

Annual Giving Back Event: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Dance performance at 10:45 a.m. Children’s toy drive, craft table for children, gift basket raffle. Free admission with toy donation. Hosted by the Centre for Dance Artistry, 191 Woodport Road, Sparta. Benefits O.S.C.A.R. animal rescue.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Pick up Thanksgiving dinner: Wantage United Methodist Church, 199 Libertyville Road, will provide free traditional Thanksgiving dinners. Pick them up between 3 and 4 p.m. Reservations required. Call the church office at 973-875-4488 to leave a message or may text reservation to Melissa at 973-997-1822. Leave name, phone number and how many meals are requested. Limit of five meals per family unless other arrangements are made. Reservations due by Nov. 20.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot: Run or walk on your own, with the family or create a team with friends. 8 a.m. at Holy Counselor Lutheran Church, 68 Sandhill Road, Sussex. Fundraiser for Harvest House Food Pantry in Sussex. Hosted by Vernon Township Board of Recreation. Early-bird price is $25, rises to $30 on Nov. 14. Children younger than 10 admitted for free. Register online at runsignup.com/Race/NJ/Sussex/VernonsTurkeyTrot Please bring a nonperishable item to donate to local food pantries. For information, call 973-764-4055 ext. 2261.

18th Annual Krogh’s Turkey Trot: One-mile Fun Run begins at 8:15 a.m. and 5K begins at 8:45 a.m. in front of Krogh’s Restaurant and Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta. Major fundraiser for the Sparta Education Foundation. Race-day registration is $40 for adult 5K, $35 for youth 5K (age 17 or younger) and $25 for the Fun Run. Register online at kroghsturkeytrot.com

Friday, Nov. 29

Christmas Tree Lighting: Sussex Fire Department and EMS will escort Santa into town. Holiday crafts, free hot chocolate, hot dogs and popcorn. 6:30 p.m. at 2 E. Main St., Sussex. Hosted by the Sussex Borough Community & Cultural Events Advisory Committee.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Breakfast with Santa: Pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, orange juice, pastries and hot cocoa bar. 9 to 11 a.m. at Wantage United Methodist Church, 199 Libertyville Road. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 3-12. Children younger than 3 admitted for free. Reservations required. Leave a message at 973-875-4488 or text Melissa at 973-997-1822 with name, how many attending and first name and age of children so they may receive a gift from Santa.

Holiday Parade: Theme of “All I Want for Christmas.” Begins at 10 a.m. on Spring Street in Newton.

Holiday Vendor Fair: Food, home decor, crafts, unique gifts and more for sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales Church, 614 County Road 517, Vernon. Free admission. Sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Council 5563.

Christmas Light Parade: Lineup begins at 5 p.m. at 1 Railroad Ave., Branchville. Hosted by Branchville Hose Company #1. For information, call Khyle at 862-354-3336.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Christmas Tree Lighting: 5 p.m. at Lake Mohawk in Sparta.

Monday, Dec. 2

West Milford Holiday Tree Lighting: Festivities start at 6 p.m. in front of the municipal building, 1470 Union Valley Road. Lighting of the tree at about 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Holiday Concert: Broadway star Craig Schulman will perform Broadway classics and holiday favorites at 7 p.m. at Sussex County Community College’s Performing Arts Center, One College Hill Road, Newton. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $10 for students, veterans and SCCC employees. They may be purchased online at sussex.simpletix.com

Saturday, Dec. 7

“Happy Holidays 2024”: Dance performances, including selections in jazz, modern, ballet, contemporary, tap, musical theatre and hip hop, by students of Dance Expression Dance Arts in Hamburg. Shows at 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. in Sparta High School auditorium, 70 W. Mountain Road. Free for senior citizens age 62 and older; no ticket required. General admission tickets available at the door. For information, call 973-823-9500.

Christmas Festival of Lights: Songs and lighting of 30 decorated trees donated by members from 4 to 8 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 246 Woodport Road, Sparta. Live Nativity and visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus and their helpers. Free admission. Hot chocolate, cookies, breads and muffins will be provided. Donations of nonperishable pet food welcome to support Father John’s Animal House and Hopatcong Animal Shelter.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Breakfast with Santa: Pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon and home fries. 8 to 11 a.m. at McAfee Fire Department, Route 94. Santa will arrive at 8:30 a.m. for photos. $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and $8 for children. Children age 4 and younger admitted for free. Please bring a new unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots, Hosted by the Ladies Auxiliary.

Breakfast with Santa: 8 to 11 a.m. Hosted by Branchville Hose Company #1, 1 Railroad Ave.

Santa Breakfast: Breakfast, games, crafts and more. Visit and photo opportunity with Santa. 9 to 11 a.m. at Lafayette House. Tickets are $39 for adults and $27 for children if purchased by Nov. 25. Babies younger than 1 admitted for free. Advance ticket purchase required; no tickets at the door. Tickets available online at jwcsparta.org/santa-breakfast Presented by the Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Cookie Bake Sale: Variety of homemade cookies, including gluten-free; breads; and nuts. Gloves provided and must be worn. 10 a.m. to noon at St. Thomas of Aquin Church, 53 Kennedy Ave., Ogdensburg. 973-827-0360. Snow date: Saturday, Dec. 21.

Winter Wonderland Holiday Bazaar and Adoption Event: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta. Sponsored by Eleventh Hour Rescue.

“The Nutcracker”: Presented by the Centre for Dance Artistry at 1 p.m. at Newton High School. Tickets are $22. Purchase them online at thecentrefordanceartistry.com/cda-store/

Operation Toy Train: Santa arrives on train at 2:40 p.m. at Newfoundland Station, 1667 Green Pond Road. Bring a new unwrapped toy.

Operation Toy Train: Free children’s games, crafts, model train display, robotics demonstration, visit by Smokey the Bear and Touch-a-Truck display. 1 to 6 p.m. at Sparta Train Station, 30 Station Road. Santa arrives on train at 3:55 p.m. Bring a new unwrapped toy. Ice cream and baked goods available for purchase.

Operation Toy Train: Train arrives at 4:50 p.m. (please arrive at 4 p.m.) at Veteran’s Memorial Park, 50 Vernon Crossing Road, Vernon. Bring a new unwrapped train. Santa will be there.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Yuletide Stroll: 11 a.m. on Main Street in Stillwater.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Christmas Market: Shopping from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sussex United Methodist Church, 15 Bank St. Soup, coffee, hot chocolate and tea available for purchase.

Ongoing events:

Skylands Stadium Light Show & Christmas Village: Mile-long drive-thru holiday light show. Indoor Christmas Village open from 5 p.m. until close. Photos with Santa. Winter beer garden. Nov. 22-Dec. 30. 94 Championship Place, Augusta. Tickets start at $29. Buy them online at vivenu.com/seller/sussex-county-miners-oiwj

49th annual Victorian Christmas: The first floor of Ringwood Manor, 1304 Sloatsburg Road, is decorated for the holidays and open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through Sundays Nov. 29-Dec. 15. Tickets available at the door for $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens age 62 and older, and $5 for children ages 6-12. Children age 5 and younger are admitted for free. Victorian Christmas Evening Concerts are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29-30 and Dec. 6-7. Tickets are $40 and may be purchased online at ringwoodmanor.org/evening-christmas-concerts.html For information, call 973-962-2240 or go online to ringwoodmanor.org

“Tis The Season To Sing - A Holiday Sing Along”: Presented by the West Milford Players at 7:30 p.m. Friday Dec. 6 and Saturday Dec. 7 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at the West Milford Presbyterian Church, 1452 Union Valley Road. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased online at thewestmilfordplayers.org

Christmas in the Village: Jefferson Museum, decorated as “Candy Land Christmas,” will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7; 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Free admission. 315 Dover-Milton Road, Jefferson.

