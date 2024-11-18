Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Harlem Wizards fundraiser
maria kovic
Hamburg
/
| 18 Nov 2024 | 11:09
HW1 Wallkill Valley Regional High School special-education teacher Dan Gibson and other staff members take on the Harlem Wizards in a fundraising game Saturday night, Nov. 17. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
HW2 The Harlem Wizards play Wallkill Valley Regional High School faculty and staff members Saturday night, Nov. 17. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
HW3 A member of the Harlem Wizards juggles three basketballs.
HW4 A Harlem Wizard swings from the hoop.
HW5 Anthony Lugo of Milford, Pa., wears a Harlem Wizards jersey at the fundraising game Saturday night, Nov. 16 at Wallkill Valley Regional High School in Hamburg.
A Harlem Wizard swings from the hoop.
The Harlem Wizards warm up before the game.
The Harlem Wizards warm up before the game.
The Wallkill Valley cheerleaders.
The Harlem Wizards pose before the game.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Hamburg
2
Harlem Wizards
3
maria kovic
4
Wallkill Valley Regional High School
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED