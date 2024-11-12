Home
Contact Us
Home
Hardyston Veterans Day Ceremony
maria kovic
Hardyston
| 12 Nov 2024 | 03:10
HVD1 The flags are brought into the Hardyston municipal building for the Veterans Day Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 9. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
HVD2 Veterans hold flags in the Hardyston municipal building for the Veterans Day Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 9. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
HVD3 Lt. Col. Alexander Burgos speaks during the ceremony.
HVD4 Wreaths are placed by a memorial outside the municipal building.
HVD5 Air Force veteran Robert Caggiano plays taps during the ceremony.
Larry and Dorithy Decker of Hardyston.
Steve Skorupka of Hardyston.
