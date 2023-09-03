Hardyston, Hamburg Days next weekend

The Hardyston Family Fall Festival will be held Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9 at Wheatsworth Park.

From 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, there will be a concert by the Kootz with a food truck available. Fireworks will follow the concert.

From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday is the annual Hardyston Day celebration, with vendors, food, rides, inflatables, face painting, a petting zoo, balloon animals and entertainment by TaLOOlah the Clown, Master Ken’s Xtreme Martial Arts and Dance Expression dance studio.

Hamburg Day

Hamburg Day is planned from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 at the recreation fields, 60 Gingerbread Castle Road.

The event, organized by the borough’s Recreation Commission, will include food trucks, vendors, music, amusements and a petting zoo.

The rain date is Sept. 17.