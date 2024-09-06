Hardyston Family Festival on Sunday

The Hardyston Family Festival will be held Friday, Sept. 6 and Sunday, Sept. 8 at Wheatsworth Field, 261 Wheatsworth Road, Hamburg.

A concert by the Kootz and fireworks are planned from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Hardyston Day will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The date was changed from Saturday because of the weather forecast.

There will be music, entertainment, inflatables, a petting zoo, face painting, vendors and food. A Pro Wrestling Show is sponsored by the Wrestling Collector.